Conman Extorts Money Promising Role in Prabhas's RadheShyam in Amboli, Arrested

Rebel star Prabhas made his Tollywood debut in 2002 with Eshwar. He has carved her niche in the film industry and has been a part of some of the path-breaking movies. Prabhas enjoys a massive fan base on social media. Prabhas is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Several people are eagerly waiting to feature in his movies at least for a few seconds or minutes.

Few people have misued Prabhas stardom and they pretext of giving them the role of the young brother of actor Prabhas in Baahubali actor future movies. Some of them who have lost their money went to file a case against them.

The accused had been arrested in another case. The accused, under the alias Pritesh Jain, pretended to be a casting director for T-series. His offer proved too tempting to resist for many aspiring actors, whose numbers the police are trying to ascertain. The police also said the involvement of others in the fraud is being investigated.

How he scripted plan“We have arrested the accused Pritesh Jain, whose real name is Harshad Anand Sakpal. We took his custody from Nashik. He is a history sheeter and was arrested in another case. He had created a fake letterhead of T-series movie studio to lure struggling actors with the role of Prabhas’ brother in Radhe Shyam,” an officer from Amboli police station said. “The accused had uploaded a fake advertisement on Instagram under the banner of T-series after which the aspiring actors started to contact him. He would ask for a copy of their passport and visa to particular countries, to ensure them that the shoot would take place abroad. In a bid to win the trust of aspiring actors, he would also ask for their COVID-19 status for the air journey in the pandemic,” he added.

“A number of aspiring actors contacted him. He then even sent them a QR code and asked them to send money for the audition. Once the money reached his account, he would block their mobile numbers,” the officer said. The matter came into light after a number of victims started to go to the T-series’ office. “The liasoning officer of T-series, Joseph Leon, registered an FIR against an unknown person on January 18. During our investigation, we learnt that Sakpal was already in police custody. He is believed to have duped scores of people,” the officer said. Doubly cheatedAnother source at Amboli police station said, “The accused would take from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh from the aspiring actors. When one of the aspiring actors asked him if he had a role for his father, the accused even convinced him he had and duped him of double the amount.” Sakpal, booked under cheating and forgery, was produced before a court on Wednesday and has been sent in police remand for further probe. Rs 1LThe upper limit of amounts conman took from his victims