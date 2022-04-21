Confirmed Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha’s New Love Story With Shiva Nirvana Launched

Tollywood is set to witness another stellar combination. Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, successful director Shiva Nirvana, and star actress Samantha are set to come together for a family entertainer. The film was launched in a grand manner on Thursday.

At the launch event, the first clap is sounded by Harish Shankar, the camera is switched on by Buchi Babu Sana, the script is handed over by Mythri producers to Shiva Njrvana. The first shot is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Vijay is currently awaiting the release of powerful action entertainer, Liger. He previously collaborated with Samantha for Mahanati and he is set to share the screen with her again for a family entertainer.

Mythri Movie Makers had previously worked with Vijay for Dear Comrade and the new project will mark their coming together again. Same with Samantha, they worked for Rangasthalam and now coming together again. The first shooting schedule will commence in Kashmir in a couple of days. Post this schedule, the unit will be moving to Hyderabad,Vizag and Alleppey for the forthcoming schedules.

