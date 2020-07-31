HYDERABAD: Here is the big surprise for all the Allu Arjun's fans. The new update from the makers of #AA21 has been released and with this the fans might be on cloud nine. Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva are teaming up for the movie, AA21, a biggest entertainer. The film will be made in multiple languages. The first look poster looked interesting. Here is the tweet.

After the announcement Allu Arjun tweeted that, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys."

The hashtag #AA21 has been trending on Twitter from yesterday. Before the release of AA21 update Geetha Arts took to its Twitter and shared a couple of tweets. Here are the tweets.

#StyleAndSubstance Coming Together 🔥 Stay tuned @ 12:55PM Today 💥 — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) July 31, 2020

Just 1 Hour away for the update... #StyleAndSubstance 🤩 Stay tuned to @Yuvasudhaarts & @GA2Official — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) July 31, 2020

Allu Arjun was last seen in the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo directed by Trivrikram. The movie thrived on good content and turned out as a blockbuster. On the professional front, Bunny will be seen in the direction of Sukumar. This is the third time for the talented filmmaker, Sukku to join his hands with Bunny. The duo worked on two films, Aarya and Aarya 2. Is there any need to tell about how big the films turned out to be? A big No. Allu Arjun won the hearts of the people with his stunning performance in both movies.

With each passing day, Allu Arjun is improving a lot and is emerging out as a strong actor. Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the shooting of the film has been halted. The makers of Pushpa are keeping their fingers crossed to resume shooting as soon as possible. It is also said that they wanted to finish the shooting of the movie in six months.

On the professional front, Koratala Siva is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi for the film, 'Acharya'. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the female interest of Chiranjeevi in the movie. Ram Charan is bankrolling the movie under Konidela Entertainments.