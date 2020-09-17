Stylish star Allu Arjun has recently visited Tipeshwar wildlife sanctuary. There was talk that Allu Arjun went to scout locations for his upcoming film 'Pushpa'. In that process, Allu Arjun had reportedly visited Kuntala water falls last week. His pictures went viral on all social media platforms.

In no time, netizens called him out on social media and few of them even shot questions as to how he got the permission to enjoy the water falls. As per the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, the tourist spot has been closed for the public. Allu Arjun and his friends had reportedly violated the rules.

According to the latest reports, Allu Arjun landed into trouble as officials of the Right Information Act have filed a complaint on him with Neradikonda Police at Adilabad district for violating the rules, owing to the current COVID-19 situation.

The police have started investigating the case.