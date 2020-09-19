Common Point For Naga Chaitanya, Ravi Teja And Pawan Kalyan!

The sources from Telugu Tinsel Town have stated that the makers have received ultimatum from heroes - Naga Chaitanya, Ravi Teja and Pawan Kalyan, regarding the release of their upcoming films.

Naga Chaitanya has asked the makers of Love Story to go for theatrical release as he believes in the film. He doesn't want his fans to be disappointed by going for an OTT release. At the same time, he asked them to go for a restricted theatrical window if they want to based on the response of the audiences to new releases before their film.

He asked them to not rush before taking any decision as his fans will be largely affected by it. He, apparently, has told them that he has legacy of Akkineni clan to think about as well, before taking any decision and his fans won't be able to digest OTT release.

Coming to Krack release, Ravi Teja saw the edit of the film and asked makers to believe in the content. He told them that the movie has been made for mass audiences who love theatrical experience and hence, they shouldn't look for OTT release. He made it clear to the producers that personally he has no objection for OTT premiere but content wise Krack deserves theatrical release, say sources.

Pawan Kalyan has asked Dil Raju to wait till October second week to start shoot of Vakeel Saab, according to the sources. The producers of the film have already decided to release the film in theatres only and the actor did not have to tell them what to do.

But as the producer wanted to know when he can join the sets, he asked him to wait till October 2nd week and told him to plan shooting in a way that no one on their sets will be affected by Covid-19. He also asked him to consider best possible date for theatrical release when the infections would slow down than rush.

On the whole, three heroes have asked their respective producers to not to rush their film releases and wait for the right time, according to the sources.