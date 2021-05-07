Colors Kannada Plan For Bigg Boss Viewers This Weekend!

Colors Kannada's Bigg Boss has become the talk of the town in tele circles. The weekend is all set to begin and Bigg Boss show lovers are waiting and hoping that the host Sudeep would come back into the show. Sudeep hasn’t been hosting the show for the past three weeks. Fans are missing him badly on social media. BBK viewers are curious to know if Sudeep will host the Bigg Boss weekend epsiode?

The show organisers completed the captaincy task in last night's epsiode. They will complete Kalape in the episode tonight. The makers have completed the weekly tasks or schedule which means they have planned something for the audience. There’s not much content planned for Saturday and Sunday. So we think Bigg Boss makers would have planned something not only to bring back enthusiasm among contestants but also keep the viewers engaged.

There’s a chance for Sudeep to visit the Bigg Boss house this weekend. If thay doesn't happen, Bigg Boss we are sure has planned something for the viewers because they can't afford to take a chance with the TRPs.

To know what the show runners have planned for us, stay tuned. We will surely inform whether Sudeep will be hosting Bigg Boss this weekend or not as soon as we hear from our sources.