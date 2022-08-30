Cobra Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram Steals The Show

Chiyaan Vikram is returning to the silver screen with Cobra after a long gap of three years. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on 31st August 2022 across the world. KGF Actress Srinidhi Shetty and late Bollywood actor Irfan Pathan will appear in prominent roles. The film marks Srinidhi's debut in Kollywood.

The trailer, teasers and posters of Cobra have generated much hype among the audience. No doubt, moviegoers and Vikram fans alike are keen to know what's in store for them. If you want to know the story of Cobra, one needs to watch the film in theatres.

However, the first review of Cobra by film critic Umair Sandhu is out and we thought we must share it with out dear readers.

Umair Sandhu is a censor board member in the UAE and he happened to recently watch the Vikram film. Umair has shared his review on Twitter. The film critic has tweeted saying Cobra has a unique concept and the direction is terrific. Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance in the movie and steals the show.

Check out this tweet posted by Umair Sandhu:

First Review #Cobra ! A Unique Concept with Terrific Direction, Climax & Production Designing! #Vikram gave Award Worthy Performance ! He Stole the Show all the way. @IrfanPathan Good to see you ✌️ ! An engaging film with twists & turns ! Multiplex Fans will love it ! ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) August 29, 2022

Cobra is written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner—7 Screen Studio.