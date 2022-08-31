Cobra Movie OTT Release Date Confirmed

Vikram's Cobra has been released in theatres. The film earned mixed reviews from fans and movie buffs alike. Vikram fans are also disappointed with their demi god selection of the story. Vikram is a show stellar in the film. People are singing praises for Vikram's acting.

A section of the audience are searching for Cobra OTT release date. If you are also one among them, then, you have landed on the right. Cobra digital rights were acquired by Sony Liv.

The film is expected to be available in Sony Liv after 50 days of its theatrical release. Cobra might get released in the last week of September.

Cobra is written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio.