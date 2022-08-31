Cobra Movie Audience Reaction From US Premieres
Vikram's Cobra hit the theatres from today. The film has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Cobra is written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio. Here's what the audience has to say about the film:
#Cobra first half = SUPER 💥💥💥💥💥✌️✌️✌️#ChiyaanVikram success
#Cobra #cobrareview veralevel movie vikram sir intro fire.screen are fire,must watch in theater my rating 3/5 pakka mass💥💥💥💥
Subtle performance from #ChiyaanVikram so far and the prosthetic makeup looks very convincing unlike in I… superb #uyiruruguthey bgm version from #arrahman .. looking forward to the 2nd half #Cobra #cobrareview
Plz go for trim #Cobra amazing film. #Vikram #Ajaygnanamuthu
