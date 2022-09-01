Cobra First Day Collections: Vikram Movie Off to Flying Start at Box Office

Chiyaan Vikram is known to be the most hardworking and down to earth actor in the Tamil film industry. If you have watched any of Vikram's previous films I, Anniyan or Deiva Thirumagal, the actor has always seen playing complex characters. Vikran makes it a point to choose challenging roles that uses his full potential and he manages to pull them off effortlessly. Now, Vikram's Cobra is yet another such attempt in which, the actor is seen portraying various characters.

Cobra has a strong storyline, but the execution is not fast paced. Vikram fans and the audience are deeply disappointed with the way Cobra has come out. The film has opened to mixed reactions from all quarters.

Yet, with advanced booking of tickets, Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra has managed to collect Rs 6 cr on its opening day at the worldwide box office. It remains to be seen if the film's collections will pick up over the weekend. It would be interesting to see how much Cobra would collect by the end of its theatrical run.

Cobra is directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner—7 Screen Studio. Apart from Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan are seen in prominent roles.