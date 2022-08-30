Cobra First Day Collection Prediction

When was the last time you watched the Chiyaan Vikram movie in theatres? It was in when Kadaram Kondan released in theatres way back in 2019. Did you miss seeing him on the big screen for the past years? Of course, a big 'Yes' from you all, right? Now, Chiyaan Vikram is making a strong comeback in his film, Cobra.

Vikram will be seen as a math teacher in Cobra. The Kollywood actor is said to be playing nine different characters in the film. Anybody who has seen the trailer, would be curious to learn about the movie plot and will also be wondering what would Cobra movie collections be like, right?

The film's trailer has piqued the interest of movie buffs. According to reports, the advance booking of tickets for the film has been opened in all the regions. Looking at the advance booking of tickets, we could easily guess that the film would easily collect somewhere close to 7 cr at the worldwide box office. The film could collect more than the estimated figures, it all depends on the talk of the film. Let's see how it goes.

Cobra is written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film is produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner 7 Screen Studio. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on 31st August, 2022.