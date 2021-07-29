Clash of The Titans: Top Tollywood Actors in Sankranthi Race

Rebel star Prabhas and Superstar Mahesh Babu are the biggest superstars in India. So far, the actors haven't released a single film in theatres due to the pandemic. As everyone are getting vaccinated, the filmmakers are hoping that the situation would come normalcy by end of this year. Many big-budget films will have a theatrical release from next year onwards. If reports are to be believed, Prabhas' Radhe Shaym which was supposed to release on July 30, 2021, is likely to get postponed to next year.

Radhe Shyam is expected to have a theatrical release next year during Sankranthi. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers have reserved the Sankranthi slot during the time of film announcement. Radhe Shyam and Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers are aiming to release the movie in the first quarter of next year. By the time, if theatres run with full occupancy Radhe Shyam and Sarkaru Vaari Paata are expected to hit the big screens on the occasion of Sankranthi by 2022. However, an official confirmation regarding Radhe Shyam and Sarkaru Vaari Paata aiming for Sankranthi's release is awaited.

Prabhas' Radhe Shaym is directed by Radha Krishna and produced by UV Creations. Pooja Hegde would be seen as the female lead in the film. While Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu.