Clash of The Titans at Tollywood Box Office: Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 vs Prabhas Salaar

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film will be directed by Sukumar. Bunny and Sukumar are planning to make the sequel even better and bigger than the first part of the movie. Pushpa The Rule was supposed to go on floors sometime in January this year. But, the pre-production work seems to be still underway as Sukumar is said to be giving the finishing touches to Pushpa 2.

The film is expected to go on floors sometime in July. The latest news doing the rounds is that Pushpa 2 would hit theatres in 2023. If reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is expected to have a box office clash with Rebel star Prabhas' Salaar which will reportedly release in the same year—2023. There's no denying the fact that Prabhas' Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Salaar is being helmed by Prashanth Neel.

If everything goes as planned, then Prabhas' Salaar and Bunny's Pushpa 2 are going to have an epic clash at the box office. Salaar features Shruti Haasan as the female lead, Jagapathi Babu will also be seen as a villain in the film.

Pushpa 2 has an ensemble cast including the likes of Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil, who will appear in key roles. There’s a rumor doing the rounds that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play a lead role in Pushpa 2. But, there’s no official confirmation whether Hrithik Roshan has given his nod to Sukumar’s request or not. We are expecting an official confirmation on this.

Expectations are riding high on Pushpa 2 and Salaar. It now remains to be seen which movie will fare well at the box office. Prabhas’ Salaar first look poster has received thumping response from all quarters.

