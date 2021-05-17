Cinema Bandi Leaked On Torrents

The Directors of The Family Man- 2, Raj & DK have come up with D2R Indie Banner to promote young talent. as part of this collaboration they're first the film, Cinema Bandi released on Netflix on May 14th and like all of their films, Cinema Bandi managed to grab the attention of the audience. IMDb has rated the movie 8.3 out of 10, where the audience gave 4.9 for 5.

Now Cinema Bandi has also joined the list of movies leaked online. The movie has been leaked on Torrents, Telegram, Movierulz, and other piracy websites.

Cinema Bandi is a comedy-drama film written and directed by debutant Praveen Kandregula. Produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., the film features several debutant actors. Set in a village near the Andhra–Karnataka border, the film revolves around a group of young filmmakers try to make a film through a camera they find and how they go about doing it, which makes it an interesting watch.

However, filmmakers are blocking the sites and despite these efforts, the websites keep changing their domain extension every time this happens.

If you come across any Cinema Bandi pirated copy, report it to the anti-piracy cell.