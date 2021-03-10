Chiru Fan Injured In Srikaram Audio Launch Stampede, Dies

Khammam: Two days ago, the audio release event of the upcoming Telugu movie Srikaram was held at the Mamata Medical College premises in Khammam District.

Megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the event, and a large number of people had gathered for it.

A stampede took place at the event as fans were eager to see Chiranjeevi at the venue. A man named Shiva was severely injured in the incident. Shiva, who had been receiving treatment at the hospital for two days, died on Wednesday.

Shiva from Prakash Nagar was working as a cook. Upon knowing that Megastar was coming to an event, Shiva went to see Chiranjeevi, his favorite actor, at the Srikaram audio function. But, tragedy struck his family with the loss of his life. Shiva succumbed to his injuries from the stampede on Wednesday.