Chiru Bidiyam Lyrical Video From Naveen, Divya Sripada's Charitha Kamakshi Out Now

Featuring Naveen Bethiganti and Divya Sriapada in the lead roles, Charitha Kamakshi is being bankrolled by Rajini Reddy under Firefly Fly Arts banner. The first look poster of the film had already garnered a very good response.

Now, the makers have unveiled the lyrical video of the Chiru Bidiyam song from the audio album. The lead pair is seen in traditional outfits as they ooze charm and elegance in the video.

The music and the composition are of elite quality. Abu is composing the music for the film. Kodati Pawan is the editor and Raki Vanamali is the cinematographer. The makers stated that more details about the film will be out in the days to follow.