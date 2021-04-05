Chiranjeevi's Review Of Nagarjuna's Wild Dog

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Megastar Chiranjeevi have maintained a great rapport since they entered the Telugu Film Industry. The duo have been friends for the longest time now. They have been together through thick and thin. Chiru and Nag always give friendship goals to the legion of fans and colleagues in the industry.

Nagarjuna is basking in the success of his recent release 'Wild Dog', which is doing decent business at the box office. The film has gathered immense love and appreciation from all quarters. Celebrities and fans who have watched the film can't stop raving about it on social media. Guess what? Megastar Chiranjeevi has also joined the bandwagon. Chiranjeevi watched Nagarjuna starrer 'Wild Dog' recently. He has shared his review of the movie on social media. Chiranjeevi posted about it on his personal twitter handle. Take a look at the tweets:



ఇప్పుడే #WildDog చూసాను.తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో జరిగిన అతి దారుణమైన టెర్రరిస్ట్ ఘాతుకం వెనుకవున్న కిరాతకులని పట్టుకున్న ఆ ఆపరేషన్ని కళ్ళకి కట్టినట్టుగా చూపించారు. ఆ ఆవేశాన్ని,ప్రాణాలకి తెగించి ఆ నీచుల్ని వెంటాడి వేటాడిన మన రియల్ లైఫ్ హీరోలని, ఆ రియల్ హీరోలని మరింత అద్భుతంగా.. 1/2 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 4, 2021

The roughly translated version of Chiranjeevi's tweet means: "I just watched Wild Dog and they showcased the real blast which happened in our Telugu states. The way they handled tge arrest of the terrorist is really mind-blowing and amazing."

Chiranjeevi also thanked his dearest friend Nagarjuna and director Solomon for narrating a real-life incident in a manner comprehensible by a layman. He concluded that Wild dog is not like a regular film which releases every Friday. Every Indian must watch film. Don't miss it.

If you have not watched Nagarjuna's Wild Dog yet, it's time to book your tickets what after Chiru's rave review. It's a watchable film and our Telugu audience will surely connect to the story.

On the carreer front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in 'Acharya' which is in the post-production stage and the film is slated for theatrical release on May 13. Watch this space for more updates.