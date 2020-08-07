Megastar Chiranjeevi has decided not to do the remake of Lucifer and the actor is currently busy working on a couple of other scripts. KS Ravindra aka Bobby has already impressed the actor with an interesting script. Most likely, the film's announcement will come out on August 22, on the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday. Bobby was last seen directing the movie Venky Mama. The latest reports reveal to us that Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film in an interesting manner.

Mythri Movie Makers is now working on a series of exciting movies. The popular production house is holding final talks with Chiranjeevi and the project might get confirmed soon. The official announcement on the same is going to be made on the birthday of the actor, sources say.

Stay tuned for the official confirmation on the same.