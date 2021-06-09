Chiranjeevi's Laahe Laahe Song Creates New Record!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the most seasoned actors in Tollywood. He has been in the film industry for the past few decades and also introduced all our popular Mega actors to the Telugu audience. Still, the craze for Chiranjeevi remains the same. If you may ask us, how, read on.

You must be aware that Chiranjeevi is waiting for the release of ‘Acharya, helmed by Koratala Siva.

A couple of months ago, the makers of the movie unleashed a ‘Laahe Laahe’ song from Acharya. Guess what? The song has not only become a rage amongst music lovers fans, but also garnered 50 million views. Acharya’s ‘Laahe Laahe’ song has crossed Rs 50 million views with six lakhs likes and it has managed to create a new record for the film. In case, you haven’t heard it yet, here’s the song for you.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi. This will be Kajal’s second film with Chiranjeevi. Earlier, the duo worked together in Khaidi No 150. Ram Charan is not only the producer of the film, but will also be seen in the film along with Rashmika who plays the love interest of Rangasthalam actor in Acharya.

The film was supposed to release on May 13, but it got postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. The makers are yet to announce a new release date of the film. We will sure keep you posted as soon as we hear from the makers about the new release date of the film. Watch this space for more updates.