Chiranjeevi's Godfather Twitter Review

Megastar Chiranjeevi's much-awaited film GodFather has released in theatres. The film has opened to a positive response from all quarters.

God Father is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary, and N. V. Prasad under Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, and Satya Dev will appear in prominent roles.

Check out reactions of the Twitterati after watching the early shows of Chiranjeevi's Godfather:



#GodFather#BlockbusterGodfather Expect cheyyledhu raaa ayya

Songs matarm keka

Gun fights 🔥🔥🔥

Bgm 🥵🥵🥵

Climax lo salaman Khan CHEERANJEVI naduchukuntuu vastharu adhi keka rampp... pic.twitter.com/HzHrBIF5eK — ✯𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗔𝗥 (@SHANKARVOICE1) October 5, 2022

నిశ్శబ్ద విస్ఫోటనం

Blockbuster movie

Celebrations 💐💐💐

Mega Mega Mega Megastar super high #GodFather #MegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/xUm7BwAXLV — alluri kiran (@kiranalluri) October 5, 2022