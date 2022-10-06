Chiranjeevi's Godfather First Day Collection

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest outing Godfather was released in theatres on October 5, 2022. The film earned glowing reviews from several quarters. Mega fans can't stop gushing about the film. Chiranjeevi's Godfather is a total winner in the Dasara race as his film has become the first choice for moviegoers.

Talking about the collections, Godfather has managed to earn a whopping amount of Rs 9 cr plus on opening day at the box office. The makers are yet to reveal the opening day collections of the film. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets about Godfather collections:

Godfather is an official remake of Malayalam's blockbuster hit Lucifier. Director Mohan Raja made some changes in Godfather to suit the sensibilities of the Telugu audience. Finally, the audience are loving it and the film's collections are testimony to it. Nayanthara and Satyadev are seen in key roles. Watch this space for more updates,