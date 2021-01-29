Chiranjeevi's Acharya Teaser Released, The Doors To Dharmasthali Now Open

Chiranjeevi's Acharya Teaser was released as promised by the makers. This will be another comeback for Megastar Chiru whose last outing KhaidiNo.150 was a massive hit. Tollywood actor Ram Charan had announced on social media that the 'Doors to Dharmasthali' will open at 4.05pm on Friday and sure enough the makers released the teaser. Have a look at Acharya Teaser.

In a recent media interview, Charan also rubbished reports saying he was only doing a cameo in the movie Acharya. Charan will be essaying a full-fledged role in the film. In the earlier film, Charan made a guest appearance in the song "Thammudu Lets do Kummudu" alongside his father Chiranjeevi.

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and jointly produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production company and Matinee Entertainment at a whopping budget of Rs 140 crores. Mani Sharma has scored the music. Besides, the mega father-son duo, Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde in key roles.