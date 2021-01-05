Chiranjeevi's Acharya Audio Rights Sold To Aditya Music For 4 Cr

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain fans with Acharya and he is all set to be seen a never before seen avatar. Acharya is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. According to reliable sources, Aditya Music has bought the music rights of Acharya for a whopping amount of Rs 4 Cr. Earlier, they have also bagged the rights of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'.

Looks like Acharya makers are making mind-blowing pre-release business even before release and with the COVID-19 effect. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma who recently made a strong comeback with Ram's iSmart Shankar. It is for the first time Mani Sharma and Koratala Siva are working together for Acharya.

Acharya is directed by Kortala Siva and bankrolled by Konidela Production Company. The film was meant to be released in last year but they have postponed this year due to COVID. Ram Charan will appear in a guest role and it's dream come true to Mega fans to watch them together in a single frame.

Kajal Aggarwal has been roped to play a female lead in the film. The film is likely to hit the big screens in summer and makers are planning to cash in the Summer holidays.