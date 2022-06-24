Chiranjeevi154 Joins Sankranthi Race

The most-awaited Mega154 in the crazy combination of Megastar Chiranjeevi, the very talented director Bobby (KS Ravindra) and the most happening production house Mythri Movie Makers gets its theatrical release date. The mega update for mega fans and cine goers is that Mega154’s poonakalu in theatres will begin from Sankranthi, as the movie is aimed for festival release, 2023.

“Kaluddam… Sankranthi ki Jan 2023,” announced they through the poster. Official title and teaser of the movie will be revealed soon. Although his face isn’t visible, megastar Chiranjeevi can be seen holding an anchor in his hand in the poster and in the background, sea and boats are visible.

Mega154, as of now, has completed 40% of its shoot. The film’s next schedule will begin from next month and they will shoot non-stop to wrap it up within the deadline.

Bobby who is a die-hard fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi is putting in maximum efforts to present his demi-god in a never seen before mass-appealing and power-packed role. The Poonakalu will begin from the day, the title and first look will be released.

Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie billed to be a mass action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. A top-notch technical team is associating for the project, while several notable actors are part of it.

#Mega154 has music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi, while Arthur A Wilson handles the cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned screenplay. The writing department also include Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.