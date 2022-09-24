Chiranjeevi’s GodFather Censored With U/A Certificate

Two biggest Megastars of India- Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan will be seen sharing screen space in the highly anticipated action entertainer GodFather directed by Mohan Raja. The film that will be high on action will be arriving in cinemas for Dasara on October 5th. Interim, the film's censor formalities have been completed. GodFather had been bestowed with U/A certificate from the officials and with that all the pre release hurdles are cleared.

The censor poster presents Chiranjeevi as a mass leader with huge following. The megastar who sports salt and pepper look appears in white panche in the poster. Chiranjeevi plays an intense role in the movie and he will be seen in salt and pepper look for the first time.

GodFather is directed by Mohan Raja. Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Sunil and Samuthirakani are the prominent cast. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are mounting the movie grandly under Konidela Productions and Super Good Films banners, while Konidela Surekha presents it. Nirav Shah has cranked the camera, while Suresh Selvarajan is the art director.

GodFather is scheduled for a grand release in Telugu and Hindi during Dasara, 2022 on October 5th.