Chiranjeevi Review of Vaishnav Tej's Konda Polam

Mega sensation Vaissshnav Tej and stunning diva Rakul Preet Singh starrer highly anticipated film Konda Polam will release worldwide in few more hours. Today, the makers screened a special show of the movie to megastar Chiranjeevi and his family.

Chiranjeevi spoke highly about the film, Krish’s taking and Vaishnav Tej’s performance. He predicted the film to win accolades, awards and rewards as well.

“Just watched #KondaPolam A beautiful rustic love story with a powerful message. I love how Krish always deals with different genres & picks pertinent issues & extracts fantastic performances from artists.I trust this film will win as much acclaim & awards as it will get rewards,” posted Chiru on his Twitter account.

In fact, promotional content of the movie was extremely promising and buzz is quite high. Chiranjeevi’s encouraging words will definitely favor the film to rake huge openings.

Konda Polam is produced jointly by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy, while MM Keeravani scored music and Gnana Shekar handled cinematography.