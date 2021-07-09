Chiranjeevi Reminisces His Tourism Minister Stint, Wishes Kishan Reddy

Megastar Chiranjeevi the undisputed king of Tollywood has been ruling Tollywood for the past few decades. He always shares a cordial relationship with everyone be it his co-stars or any filmmakers. After joining Social Media, Chiranjeevi has become even closer to his fans and well-wishers, and is very active on social media greeting people and friends.

BJP MP Gangapuram Kishan Reddy has created history by becoming the first Cabinet Minister from Telangana after the formation of the state in 2014. Former Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy was promoted as the Union Cabinet Minister and appointed as the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North-East Region.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and congratulated Kishan Reddy for his promotion as Cabinet Minister. He wrote on Twitter, “ Heartiest Congratulations

Chiranjeevi who was earlier a Rajya Sabha member also served as the Union Minister of State (Independent charge) in the Tourism Ministry in 2012, and while congratulating the BJP leader reminisced his days when in office.

Heartiest Congratulations @kishanreddybjp garu on being inducted as the Union Minister for Culture,Tourism & DoNER. It is an exciting opportunity to explore our Incredible India & showcase merits of our country to the world.Thrilled to have experienced that feeling & privilege. pic.twitter.com/Hg9VimSr4w — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 9, 2021

Talking about his films, Chiranjeevi is awaiting the release of the much talked-about film 'Acharya'. It is being helmed by Koratala Siva and produced by his son Ram Charan, under Konidela productions.

That's not all, the audience will also get to see Ram Charan, alongside his father in Acharya. The first look poster, teaser, and Laahe Laahe song have already struck a chord with the audience.

The film was supposed to release in May, but it got postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. The makers are yet to announce a new release date for the film.