Chiranjeevi Refuses To Resume Acharya?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming flick ‘Acharya’ has been in the news since its inception. The makers of ‘Acharya’ shared the motion poster and first look of the film on the occasion of the Chiranjeevi’s 65th birthday. The poster received a positive response from several quarters.

The latest news we hear is Chiranjeevi is believed to have refused to join the sets of Acharya from November. If reports are to be believed, Chiranjeevi is not willing to resume the Acharya shoot in November.

Acharya is directed by Kortala Siva and bankrolled by Konidela Production Company. Trisha was slated to make her Tollywood comeback with Acharya, but she soon announced her exit from the project citing creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing as the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more updates.