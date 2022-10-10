Chiranjeevi Proves He's Truly Megastar as Godfather Joins 100 Crore Club at Box Office

Megastar Chiranjeevi is back, this time as the ruler of the box office. The legendary actor is creating a sensation with Godfather. T

he film was released in theatres on October 5, 2022, and has since been doing unstoppable business at the box office.

For those who are unversed, the film has joined the massive Rs 100 crore club at the box office. The film's total collection for the first weekend is said to be Rs 121 crore (gross). Chiranjeevi has proved why he is the megastar of Tollywood.

The film has become one of the biggest blockbusters ever.

The film, which has Salman Khan appearing in a brief but powerful role, has benefited from positive talk right after FDFS. The remake has cinematography by Nirav Shah and music by Thaman.