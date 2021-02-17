Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna's Birthday Gift To KCR

Hyderabad: Megastar while wishing Honorable CM a very happy Birthday, requested the mass participation of people in “Koti Vruksha Archana” as these efforts would take a step forward in the realization of CM KCR‘s Vision of Green Telangana.

Mega Star Chiranjeevi in a statement stated that every citizen should join hands with Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar's endeavor of Koti Vruksha Archana on the occasion of CM KCR birthday. He added that all of us should not only plant saplings but also nurture them to grow.

Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna said global warming is a big problem. The actor said it is the need of the hour to protect and conserve the environment by planting saplings. He has lauded TRS Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, who has come out asking people to help plant one crore saplings on CM KCR’s birthday.

Nagarjuna said CM KCR's Haritha Haram program was a big success. He hoped that the new initiative of planting one crore saplings in an hour on Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17, would be a successful one.

All the celebrities then started giving advance wishes to KCR. Many Tollywood celebrities also congratulated and wished KCR.

MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar initiated a program to plant one crore plants. Under the auspices of the Green India Challenge, he took part in a one crore tree planting program and called for 'Let's plant plants as a birthday present to the Chief Minister'. Several celebrities across the country responded to this. Many are congratulating MP Santosh Kumar and Chief Minister KCR for undertaking such a significant program.