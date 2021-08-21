Chiranjeevi, Meher Ramesh Film’s Mega Euphoria Begins From Tomorrow

Megastar Chiranjeevi will team up with director Meher Ramesh for a commercial entertainer. A specialist in dealing stylish and pucca commercial entertainers, Meher Ramesh has prepared a perfect script suiting the image of megastar Chiranjeevi. It will have all the commercial ingredients to gratify all the sections.

The makers have planned a surprise tomorrow. They have released a poster announcing, “Get Ready For Mega Euphoria on the occasion of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Birthday Tomorrow At 9AM.”

As the poster suggests, there will be a special update coming regarding this project on the special day.

Ramabrahmam Sunkara will be producing the film on Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments

The film’s regular shooting commences soon.