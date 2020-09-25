HYDERABAD: Superstar Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and a host of celebrities of Tollywood have expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday.

SPB, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died on Friday at hospital in Chennai where he was treated for COVID-19 since last month.

Announcing the death of SPB, as he was popularly known, his son and filmmaker S P Charan told reporters that his father's songs would live forever in the hearts of his fans. A six-time national award winner, SPB had sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, and was honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

Megastar Chiranjeevi said an era has come to an end with the demise of Balasubrahmanyam.

Heartbroken!! RIP SP Balu garu. pic.twitter.com/YTgZEBdvo9 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 25, 2020

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his."

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

Junior NTR, a grandson of the legendary N T Rama Rao, said he was devastated over the news of Balasubrahmanyam's death.

I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/PJ4Wxk8uiA — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 25, 2020

A sad sad day! A great loss to the music industry. #SPBalasubramaniam Garu was an inspiration to many and my all time favourite singer..u wil b missed sir but ur voice wil remain with us forever.. rest in peace sir.. 🙏🙏 — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) September 25, 2020

Rest in peace sir. You will forever be the voice of eternal love... My condolences and prayers to the family and fans... 🙏🏻#RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 25, 2020

#RIPSPB devastated and guttered... I have such fond memories of you... sad sad day for Indian cinema...May his soul Rest In Peace, my thoughts and prayers with the family...🙏🙏🙏 — resul pookutty (@resulp) September 25, 2020

My God.. what will we do without you??? pic.twitter.com/EF9drkUp3a — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) September 25, 2020

The point is not about living, but it is about what the person contributed to other people’s lives when he was living ..The physical entity of #SPBalasubrahmanyam ended, but his voice will live as long as music lives 🙏💐💐💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 25, 2020

Deeply Saddened to know that Legendary #SPBalasubrahmanyam garu has left us today . But he will always be heard , remembered and cherished in our lives . One of the greatest personalities in Indian Cinema . May his great soul rest in peace . Respect forever pic.twitter.com/vj9UZTShZF — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 25, 2020

No words....Just heartbroken. His voice defined the music of our generation and for the generations to come. RIP #SPBalasubrahmanyam Garu. It was an honour working with you. 🙏 — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) September 25, 2020

Rest in peace #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. Condolences to the family. You will forever remain alive in our hearts! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lHImbVVL3k — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) September 25, 2020

Amongst the many instances where we've witnessed your large heartedness, I will eternally be grateful to you for giving me one of the fondest memories when you recreated 'Elluvochi Godaramma'. RIP music legend #SPBalasubrahmanyam

Generations will remember your contribution.💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/deiZxIsmox — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 25, 2020

The man who gave tears to our eyes with his singing many a time in our lives, has done that again, for one last time. #SPBalasubrahmanyam 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — subbaraju (@actorsubbaraju) September 25, 2020

Tamil superstar rajinikanth left a video message and said that he will truly miss 'Balu Sir'