Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR Express Grief Over SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death

Sep 25, 2020, 18:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

HYDERABAD: Superstar Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and a host of celebrities of Tollywood have expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam on Friday.

SPB, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died on Friday at hospital in Chennai where he was treated for COVID-19 since last month.

Announcing the death of SPB, as he was popularly known, his son and filmmaker S P Charan told reporters that his father's songs would live forever in the hearts of his fans. A six-time national award winner, SPB had sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, and was honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

Megastar Chiranjeevi said an era has come to an end with the demise of Balasubrahmanyam.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his."

Junior NTR, a grandson of the legendary N T Rama Rao, said he was devastated over the news of Balasubrahmanyam's death.

Tamil superstar rajinikanth left a video message and said that he will truly miss 'Balu Sir'

