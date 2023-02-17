Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu Birthday Greetings To CM KCR

Telangana's chief minister K Chandrasekhar celebrates his 69th birthday today. The social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Our Tollywood actors Megastar Chiranjeevi and Superstar Mahesh Babu also sent their greetings to chief minister K Chandrasekhar on his special day. Take a look at the tweets:

Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Wishing our beloved Chief Minister Shri.KCR garu a very Happy Birthday !! May you have a long, healthy and blessed life Sir! 🙏 Many Many Happy Returns! 💐💐 @TelanganaCMO."

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing hon'ble CM #KCR garu a very happy birthday and a glorious year ahead! 🙏 @TelanganaCMO."