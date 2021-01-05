Chiranjeevi To Lend Voice For Rajamouli's RRR

Rajamouli will always be one step ahead to treat the Telugu audience on every occasion. He is an amazing storyteller in Tollywood. Not to mention, Rajamouli's movies will always be in the news right from launch to release date. Industry sources tell us that Rajamouli is planning to release a special promo from 'RRR' on the occasion of 26th January. The makers of the movie have approached Megastar Chiranjeevi to give voiceover for 'RRR' special teaser. Chiranjeevi will lend voice for RRR teaser.

The film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles who play real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, will be shooting off and on. Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Sita opposite Ram Charan and it marks her debut in Telugu. Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgan and Tamil actor-filmmaker Samuthirakani will appear in key roles.

The film was supposed to release last year but it got pushed to this year due to COVID. The film is slated to release by end of this year, RRR will have a multi-lingual release and will be one of the biggest films of the year. It is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 400 Cr and the film is bankrolled by Danayya under D V V Entertainments.

