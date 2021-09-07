Chiranjeevi Launches Teaser Of Aadhi Pinisetty’s Clap

Clap, the most challenging project of promising hero Aadhi Pinisetty, is getting ready for its theatrical release. The film’s promotions kick-start with teaser launch. The one and only Megastar Chiranjeevi has launched the teaser.

“I have launched teaser of Telugu, Tamil bilingual film Clap today. Son of my friend and director Ravi Raja Pinisetty, Aadhi Pinisetty is a versatile actor and he’s like a family member. Ramanjaneyulu, Karthikeyan and Rajasekhar Reddy are producing this bilingual film. And Aakanksha Singh is the heroine. Young director Prithivi Adithya is helming it. The advantage with young directors is they put in all the efforts, showcase their talents and come up with new ideas. Taking a sports backdrop for the film is a wonderful idea. No sports based film in Indian film industry has disappointed us so far.

Clap seems to be a film based on the atheletics. Aadhi has played a challenging role and there seems to be a twist to this character. I felt wow when I saw it. I’m also looking forward to watch the movie that has music by Maestro Ilayaraja. I wish Aadhi and Prithivi all the best. I wish all the very best to the entire cast and crew of the film. I hope, the film will become a huge success” said Chiranjeevi, after launching the teaser.

Coming to teaser, it’s the stimulating story of a young sprinter who is very aggressive in nature. He doesn’t get much support to fulfill his big dreams. He has a girlfriend Akanksha Singh who is a hockey player. The actual twist arrives in the end. The teaser looks promising with Aadhi’s exceptional show as an athlete, Prithivi Adithya’s brilliant writing and taking, Praveen Kumar’s impressive camera work and maestro Ilayaraja’s heart-touching BGM.

Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji (Sarvanth Ram Creations) and M Rajasekhar Reddy (Shri Shirdi Sai Movies) are jointly producing the film, while it is presented by IB Karthikeyan (Big Print Pictures).

Trailer and audio of the movie will be out soon. Clap has already completed its shooting and the film is getting ready for release.

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Akansha Singh, Krisha Kurup, Prakash Raj, Nasser, Brahmaji, Mime Gopi and Munishkanth

