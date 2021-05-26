Chiranjeevi Kick-starts Oxygen Banks For Covid Patients

Megastar Chiranjeevi made a promise and he has kept his word about setting up oxygen banks in two Telugu speaking states. The entire nation is going through a rough phase, due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

Many people are losing their lives, as they are unable to get oxygen and beds. Megastar Chiranjeevi who understood the necessity of the people has started his own oxygen banks for COVID patients.

“The first batch of oxygen cylinders and concentrators will be supplied to hospitals in Anantapur and Guntur districts. As and when we procure more equipment, we would immediately disperse them to hospitals all over the Telugu states,” says Chiru in the video. Check out the tweet:

Mission begins. Let there be no deaths due to lack of life saving oxygen. #Covid19IndiaHelp #ChiranjeeviOxygenBanks @AlwaysRamCharan https://t.co/eRFpTIXOKe — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, on the career front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. The film is produced by Ram Charan under Konidela productions.