Chiranjeevi Gives Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Health Update

Jr NTR's cousin Taraka Ratna has been receiving treatment at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru. Still, Tarak Ratna is in critical condition. He had a massive heart attack during TDP Nara Lokesh's Padayatra on January 27, 2023.

Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram also visited Bengaluru hospital to check the health status of Tarak Ratna.

On Sunday, Jr NTR said that Tarak Ratna is responding to the treatment.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has shared an update stating that he is recovering quickly.

On January 31, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter page and mentioned that Taraka Ratna is out of danger. The tweet goes as, "It was a great relief to hear that brother Tarakaratna is recovering quickly and there is no further danger. Wishing him a full recovery soon and return home to those doctors who saved him from this situation. Thank God for that. May you have a long and healthy life dear Tarakaratna!"