Chiranjeevi First Look Poster From Bholaa Shankar Is Out!

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mega Massive Action Entertainer “Bholaa Shankar” being directed by stylish maker Meher Ramesh and mounted on grand scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara has its first look poster launched today, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

The first look called Vibe Of Bholaa poster presents Chiranjeevi in stylish best avatar. From his dressing to his sitting position to the way he rotates the chain in hand, there is mega swag all over the picture. This poster that sees a specially designed chain in Chiranjeevi’s hand as the Trushul aka Trident which is the powerful weapon of Lord Shiva is a perfect time to release for Maha Shivaratri.

Sporting shades, Chiranjeevi can be seen sitting on bumper of the jeep and it’s an eye-feast to see him in this modish look. Giving all the elevation to megastar, people in the background are seen with music instruments. The poster will surely gratify mega fans as well as movie buffs.

Coming to the motion poster which also has been released on the special occasion looks fascinating with pulsating background score from Mahati Swara Sagar.

National-award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is playing Chiranjeevi’s sister, while Dazzling Beauty Tamannaah will be seen as the leading lady in this commercial entertainer that will have emotions and other elements in right proportions.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials. Dudley cranks the camera. Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues are by Thirupathi Mamidala, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres, this year.

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Prabhas Seenu etc.

