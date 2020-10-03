Stylish star Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the makers of ‘Pushpa’ are looking forward to resuming the shoot of the film in a couple of days. The film is said to be based on red sandalwood smuggling and Allu Arjun will be seen in a different avatar.

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's 37th birthday, the makers of ‘Pushpa’ have released the first look poster of the film. The poster received immense love from several quarters and it has become the most liked poster in 24 hours.

According to the reports, Megastar Chiranjeevi is likely to make a guest role in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'. Yes, what you read is right. It is said that Chiranjeevi’s role in ‘Pushpa’ could be for a less period but it is going to be the turning point of the film. Chiranjeevi in Allu Arjun's film, isn't it exciting? Obviously, a big yes. Before jumping to a conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from filmmakers regarding the news.

The film will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamseety Media. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the flick. Rashmika Mandanna who is riding high on the success of ’Sarileru Neekevvaru’ has been roped to play the leading lady in the film. Watch this space for more updates.