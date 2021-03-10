Chiranjeevi Falls Sick On Acharya Film Set

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was shooting for Koratala Siva's next film 'Acharya', fell ill on the sets. The shooting came to a halt. Reports suggest that Chiranjeevi's health condition deteriorated due to Dehydration. We have learnt from reliable sources that Chiranjeevi is doing fine and doctors have advised him to rest for a few days.

Coming back to Acharya, Chiranjeevi and the team were shooting a major portion in Khammam. They were about to finish the shoot in four days. However, with Chiranjeevi's I'll health, they have postponed the shoot to next week.

The film is directed by Koratala Siva who previously helmed Bharat Ane Nenu. The film is produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead opposite to Chiranjeevi. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will appear in a cameo as the love interest of Charan. Pooja seems to have charged Rs 1.5 cr for her cameo appearance in Acharya. The film will hit the big screens on May 14, 2021.