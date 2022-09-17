Chiranjeevi Eyeing Malayalam Blockbuster Hit for Telugu Remake!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with the back-to-back promotions of his upcoming film 'Godfather'. The film is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster—Lucifer. Chiranjeevi is reprising the role of Mohan Lal in Godfather. Even before Godfather hits the big screens, Chiranjeevi is said to be eyeing another Malayalam film remake.

If reports are to be believed, Chiranjeevi is planning to do Bro Daddy remake in Telugu along with his son Ram Charan. Bro Daddy is also Mohan Lal's film and the makers had opted for a digital release.Yes, Bro Daddy was a straight OTT release strarring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena and Mohan Lal in lead roles.

Currently, Bro Daddy is available on Disney plus hotstar. Chiranjeevi's decision to remake an OTT release has upset viewers and fans as nobody would be interested in watching the same film in theatres. Chiranjeevi is yet to make an official announcement about whether he is really planning to remake Bro Daddy or not.

If Chiranjeevi decides to do remake Bro Daddy in Telugu, there's a possibility of the film missing the box office bus.

Talking about Chiranjeevi's Godfather, the film is directed by filmmaker Mohan Raja. Godfather is jointly produced by production houses RB Choudary and NV Prasad. Chiranjeevi's wife Konidela Surekha is presenting the film. The film has a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, Satya Dev and a few others. Godfather is slated to release in theatres on October 5, 2022.

