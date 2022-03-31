Chiranjeevi Endorses Mishan Impossible

Taapsee Pannu played the central role in 'Mishan Impossible'. Produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy on Matinee Entertainment, a leading production house in Tollywood, the movie is directed by Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame Swaroop RSJ. NM Pasha co-produced the film which has Roshan, Bhanu Prakash and Jaitirtha in lead roles. The film is set to release on April 1st. Meanwhile, a pre-release event was held on Wednesday at a hotel in Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the event as a mega guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Megastar Chiranjeevi said, “We will come to some events out of obligations and for some functions due to love. I came to this event because of my brotherly love for producer Niranjan Reddy. In a very short time, he became very close to me, like a brother. On one hand, he is very busy with his responsibilities as a Supreme Court lawyer and on the other hand, it is surprising that he is producing so many films. He is doing Acharya with me and silently made Mishan Impossible".

Chiranjeevi spoke high about the film, he said, "The director said my film Chantabbai was an inspiration for hi to make Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. He got a good combination for Mishan Impossible. Niranjan told me that, "Come to the event, only if you like the movie". I saw the movie and it is a fabulous movie. Taapsee usually does powerful characters. She looked awesome in Pink. I was surprised if she is the same girl that we saw in Jhummandhi Naadam. She used to be tender and gorgeous. She made a mark for herself with her commitment and conviction in Hindi. The three children did very well. Looking at them, it reminds me of the day in my seventh or eighth class when I wanted to become a film star. Director Swaroop dealt the second half quite efficiently. He is a director with the matter, material, and talent. He will prove himself even more with this movie. Mishan Impossible is not a small film. It is a great movie to watch with a big heart. It contains fine art. I guarantee that it will amuse you".

Taapsee who makes a comeback to Tollywood with the film said, "Chiranjeevi garu came to the audio of Jhummandi Naadam movie (Taapsee's first film). This afilm is also a special movie for me like Jhummandhi Naadam. Hopefully, his blessings will work once again. Niranjan Reddy gave me a chance in Ghazi movie. I want to complete hat trick of special roles in his production, as I played a special role in Mishan Impossible as well. Director Swaroop was very supportive despite issues with my dates. The Three children are the heroes of this movie. They are the youngest heroes among all my movies. I have been busy in Hindi for two years but I cannot say a logical reason for not doing Telugu movies. I acted in Telugu and will keep doing".

Producer Niranjan Reddy delivered the thanking speech. "Thank you Mahesh Babu garu for launching the trailer. We consider the arrival of Chiranjeevi garu a success. I did not watch Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya initially. I appreciated the director after watching the movie. I asked him to come up with a story. I kept laughing while listening to that story. I told this story to friends. They were also laughing when they read the script. We are now talking about Pan-India films but Taapsee is already a Pan-India heroine. She immediately accepted to do the film. Films like Acharya and Mishan Impossible come when we have a good director and a good actor," he concluded.