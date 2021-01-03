Chiranjeevi's Mega Feat: Acharya Creates Record Even Before Release

Baahubali was one of the biggest franchises made in Indian cinema. Be it the plot, the star cast, the money spent on part 1 and part 2 and of course the massive sets erected at Ramoji Film City and elsewhere. There's no match for Rajamouli's Baahubali. In fact the movie made Prabhas a global icon.

Now, one of the most talked about movie in Tollywood right now is RRR. But there's Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya too which is grabbing the headlines. The reason being that the makers have erected a huge set depicting a temple town on the outskirts of Hyderabad. And guess what? This is being touted as the biggest set ever created in India.

Being directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya makers have roped in the services of Suresh Selvaraja, the same art director who also designed sets for Bollywood movies Agneepath, Krish and mana Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu featuring Mahesh Babu. Now, we hear that Acharya temple town set which has been erected in 20-acre land. The makers are said to have spent a whopping amount to put up this set.

So now, it appears Chiranjeevi has already started creating records with his Acharya movie. The megastar has beaten Prbahas as it is not clear if Baahubali set was much bigger than this.

This is the fourth time that Chiru is joining hands with his actor son Ram charan. Acharya is being bankrolled by Chiru's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments. May 2021 has been locked as the month for theatrical release for the movie. Acharya will feature Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead. She was also seen in Chiru's comeback movie Khaidi No.150 which was a blockbuster. The film also stars Sonu Sood who has become a real life hero in the recent days, thanks to his philanthropic activities during the pandemic times.

Charan has been quarantined after he tested positive for COVID19 recently.