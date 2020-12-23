Chiranjeevi Asks Cinegoers To Be Responsible Take Precautions Before Entering Theatres

Sai Dharam Tej’s forthcoming flick ‘Solo Brathuke So Better’ is all set to release on December 25th. Only two days are left for Solo Brathuke So Better to have a theatrical release. Sai’s first film to open in theatres post lockdown and it is the perfect time for the audience to throng into theatres with the family to watch the movie during Christmas vacation. Megastar Chiranjeevi has wished the team of the film all the best via Twitter. He wrote "As the first film to hit the screens post lockdown, 'SBSB' is quite important to the entire film industry. Undoubtedly, the film receiving a positive reception from the audience will instill confidence in the industry," the 'Acharya' actor observed.

Chiranjeevi also urged the audiences and his fans to be responsible before stepping into theatres and requested everyone to wear face masks, besides practicing social distancing inside movie halls.

Reacting to his tweet, BVSN Prasad's banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra wrote, "Thank you so much MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets garu for your blessings & kind wishes."

Directed by newcomer Subbu, its music is by Thaman. Venkat C Dileep is its cinematographer. Nabha Natesh, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Vennela Kishore have played important roles in it.