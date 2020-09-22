Megastar Chiranjeevi is the undisputed king of Tollywood. He is one of the finest and hardworking actors in the entire Indian film industry. Just as his on-screen heroics are a source of great bedtime stories for young kids, his struggles as a wannabe star and later his steady ascent to the crescent are equally worth remembering.

What’s more, Chiranjeevi’s film career, dotted with failures, abysmal lows and great highs, is also a classic lesson for all those aspirants who want to make a name in the film industry. Especially the positivity with which the Megastar faced every adverse situation in his career and turned them into stepping stones for success deserves to be emulated.

Exactly 42 years ago and on this day, Chiranjeevi’s first film, ‘Pranam Khareedu’, was released. The film was well received by critics and the audiences. Any milestone concerning the Megastar is an occasion to rejoice for his fans world over. Today, they are celebrating his 42 years in the Telugu film industry with their reactions on social media.

Arguably, he is the biggest icon of Tollywood as the most charismatic star who mesmerized the film lovers of many generations with great magnetic appeal.

Over these years of an eventful career, he not only proved his mettle as the macho mass hero with countless blockbuster hits but even won the hearts of millions of admirers with his versatility in acting. In fact, Chiranjeevi was the first Tollywood star who attracted nationwide attention with his unbelievable stamina to keep the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Following his stint in politics, Chiranjeevi made a comeback a few years ago with Khaidi No 150 and shattered several records at the box office. It proved to the world that the Mega mania remains unruffled even after the break. He last appeared in ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ which too turned out to be a huge hit at the box office.

Currently, he is working on ‘Acharya’ under the direction of Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the love interest in the film. Ram Charan will appear in a cameo role. The motion poster of Chiranjeevi which was released on the occasion of his birthday received immense love from several quarters. The film is slated for release next year