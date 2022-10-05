Chenchala Title Poster Is Out!

There is a lot of reality in movies based on real events. The Telugu audience, of late, are also encouraging films with novel stories. Sri Lakshmi jyothi creations banner has created a special place for itself in Tollywood by delivering some superhit films. Producer AN Balaji impressed the audience with films like Orey Bammardhi and My Dear Bhootham. Currently, he is producing back-to-back films under his production banner to entertain the Telugu audience.

Meanwhile, the title logo of the movie Chenchala, which is being made under his banner, is released on the occasion of Dussehra. 'Chenchala' is based on the true events that happened around the snake in the Coorg region. A popular heroine is going to be seen in the role of Chenchala.

Chenchala is directed by Jagadish Achar and music is composed by Ravi Basrur of KJF fame and Sujith Shetty. Rami Reddy cranks the camera, wherein Venky is the editor and Ram-Laxman duo is the fight masters. This movie is written by Bhargavaram. While D, Vanamali is the lyricist, Chinni Prakash is the choreographer.

The story of this movie revolves between the character of Chenchala and a snake. How Chenchala's family was murdered? What is her past? What is her relationship with the snake? Producer AN Balaji said that more details about this film will be announced soon. This film is being produced on a large scale in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on an uncompromised budget. The producer has announced that regular shooting will start from November.

Currently, films like Prabhu Deva’s Flash Back, Vara IPS, and Chasing from the banner of Sri Lakshmi jyothi creations are getting ready for release.