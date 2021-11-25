Chehre Heads To The International Film Festival Circuit To Make Waves

The Anand Pandit production is an official selection at the Tiburon International Film Festival and will also be showcased at the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival

After being one of the first films to release in theatres post the second wave of Covid-19, and gathering big viewership ratings on Amazon Prime, veteran producer Anand Pandit’s film ‘Chehre’ is now all set to take on the international festival circuit.

The film has been officially selected to 20th Tiburon International Film Festival (California, USA) and will also be showcased at the 21st River to River Florence Indian Film Festival (Italy). Producer Anand Pandit says, " Tiburon is one of the most prestigious International film festivals in the world and this year too will screen independent and noteworthy films from all over from November 19 to 25. For 'Chehre' to be an official selection among just three films that have been chosen from India , is a matter of great joy and pride for the entire team."

The other two selections are Malayalam film, 'Nayattu' directed by Martin Prakkat and Gujarati film, 'Mara Pappa Superhero' directed by Darshan Ashwin Trivedi.

'Chehre' is a thriller set in a snowed in home on a long winter night and has already won appreciation for its writing, its unusual premise and the performances of a sterling cast headlined by Emran Hashmi who plays a business tycoon and Amitabh Bachchan in a powerful role.

Says Pandit, “Tiburon International Film Festival has been referred to as the United Nations of cinema. I am really glad that the film will be screened here and a new segment of audiences will now get to see 'Chehre.”

River to River Florence Indian Film Festival on the other hand is the first festival in the world which is totally devoted to films from and about India. 'Chehre' has being showcased in the Feature Film section, and will compete for the River to River Audience Award."

