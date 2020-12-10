Check Out Who Are In Danger Zone Of Last Week Elimination Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is in its 14th week and all the contestants are focusing hard to make steady progress. The popular reality show has been a roller-coaster ride and its mind-boggling twists have managed to keep the audiences glued to their seats since the first day. As you all know, the weekend is round the corner which also means another impending elimination from the house.

On the other hand, Sohel, Abhijeet, Harika, Monal and Ariyana have been nominated for this week's eviction. If reports are to be believed, Monal and Harika are in danger zone this time. It is being said that they have garnered fewer votes compared to other contestants. Unconfirmed reports claim that based on numbers as on Thursday, Monal is at the bottom of the list. The vote swing can go either way but it seems this week's elimination could be too close to call between the two contestants. Harika is also at the bottom but her vote share has been increasing marginally compared to Monal. Harika and Monal are at the bottom list of today's voting. The buzz on social media is that one of these two will face elimination this weekend. It would be interesting to see If Harika can continue to increase his presence in the house. Let’s wait and watch what’s in store for us.