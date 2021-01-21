Check Out: When Thala Ajith, Shalini Met Michael Jackson

Thala Ajith is one of the most sought after actor in Kollywood. He enjoys a huge fan abase in different parts of the country. His craze among the fans can't put into words. When his films are released in theatres, it is nothing short of a celebration for his fans. Ajith fans will also rejoice when they come cross by unseen pictures of him on social media. Off late, One unseen picture of Ajith and his wife Shalini with Michael Jackson’s look-alike is going viral on social media. Interestingly, some fans even believed that the one in the picture was in fact MJ. Take a look at the picture below:

On the career front, Ajith will next be seen in Valimai which is nearing to completion. The film is being directed Vinoth who rose to fame with Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. It is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and is likely to hit the big screens by end of this year.

Apart from Ajith, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra will appear in cameo roles. Watch this space for more updates.