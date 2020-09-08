Telugu Veteran actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away at the age of 74 due to cardiac arrest. The sudden demise of the actor left the entire Telugu film industry in deep shock.

The actor was born and brought up in Sirvel of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. Before entering into the film industry, Jaya Prakash Reddy worked as a sub-inspector of police. Later, he acted in various films and portrayed a strong villainous role in Samarasimha Reddy. The movie Samarasimha Reddy changed the course of his career in Tollywood.

He acted in various films like Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadhera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi. After some time, he tried his hand at comedian roles and entertained all of us with his unique mannerisms.

Jaya Prakash Reddy is one of the best performers and a delight to watch him on the silver screen. He played diversified characters in Telugu cinema. He was last seen in Mahesh Babu's ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ which released in January this year.

A few celebs are sharing their working experience as well as expressing their grief over the death of the popular actor.

Jaya Prakash not only excelled in acting but even enthralled the audiences with his diction and accent that brought glamour to the Rayalaseema dialect. More hilarious was his performance in Dhee where he played the role of a dumb and frustrated uncle of late actor Sri Hari. His muted expressions, without any dialogues, showed his all-round calibre as a true actor. Jaya Prakash Reddy himself attributed this to his rich theatre experience in some of his interviews.

